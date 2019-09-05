Coty Lee Brumback, 24, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. He was born in Waycross, Georgia, on June 5, 1995, to Jason E. and Tammy Brumback.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Brittney Wiggins, Frankfort; his nieces, Brynlee McDowell and Jacie Bryan; his nephew, Braxton McDowell; his paternal grandparents, Glenn and Kathy Petrey, Shepherdsville, and Louis and Pam Armstrong, Illinois; his maternal grandparents, Peggy and Pat Wiggins, Georgia; his paternal great-grandmother, Delorse Reynolds, Versailles; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Christine Roberts, Georgia.
Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Franklin County Humane Society. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.