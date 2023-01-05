Coy Trapp passed away on his farm after a yearlong struggle with health issues December 30, 2022, at the age of 74. He was born in Dayton, Kentucky, on May 11, 1948.

Coy Trapp

Coy graduated from the University of Kentucky with a Bachelor’s in Agricultural Science, was in the Army Reserves, a teacher and worked 36 years in the Market News Office for the Kentucky Department of Agriculture. While there he loved working with the FFA/4-H youth at cattle shows across the state. 

