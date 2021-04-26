LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Craig Scott "Jake" Jenkins, 61, husband of Becky Jenkins, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Ninevah Christian Church. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at the church and 9 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Jenkins died Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Craig Jenkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

