Services for Crystal Dawn West, 44, will be noon Friday, June 9, at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Friday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com. West died Saturday, June 3.

