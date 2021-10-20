Crystal L. Hockensmith

Crystal Lee Carroll Hockensmith, 42, of Frankfort, passed away on October 18, 2021. Crystal was the daughter of Michael Carroll and Johnna and Steven Davis.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Hugh Jean Carroll; her maternal grandparents, John and Lillian Courtney; and her brother-in-law, Tony Pane.
Crystal leaves behind her husband, Scotty Hockensmith; daughter, Whitney Nicole Simpson; son, Nicholas Scott Hockensmith; and two precious grandsons, Zachary Hockensmith and Colton Simpson, of Frankfort; her paternal grandmother, Betty Carroll of Georgetown; brothers, Michael John Carroll, Zachary Carroll (Shelby), Bradley Davis (Sydney) of Georgetown; and sister-in-law, Angela Hockensmith Pane of Frankfort; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Freddie and Beverly Hockensmith; aunts, Lisa Carroll Starns, Brenda Courtney Sharp, Lisa Hockensmith and Janie Blankenship; uncles, Ron Carroll, Ricky Hockensmith, William Hockensmith and Larry Hockensmith. In addition, she leaves behind extended family Macy and Cecilia Webber; uncle “A”; and many loved nieces, nephews and friends.
Crystal fell in love with her soulmate, Scotty, at a young age and the fairytale began. They worked hard to take care of each other and their family and built a wonderful life together. You could often watch her, watching him, and see the true love they had for each other.
Crystal was not only a loving wife, but an amazing mother. She took great pride in her family and always guided and pushed her children to be better than they thought they could be, because she could see what they sometimes could not see in themselves.
Crystal was a proud “Mimi” always seeing that her grandkids had what they needed (and most everything they wanted). She gave them the greatest gift, her time, whether it was gardening, fishing or rides on the golf cart she made certain they knew how much Mimi loved them.
Family meant everything to Crystal. She loved to host family events where she could cook (enough for an army) and the whole family could be together for special time making sweet memories. Crystal’s parents taught her to never put limits on herself, which made her the strong, independent, courageous and outspoken woman she became.
She was loyal and committed to her family and friends, fiercely protective and stood by their side offering support, advice, encouragement and truth. She was a second mom to many of her children’s friends. Crystal was loving and kind-hearted and usually turned a stranger into a lifetime friend.
Crystal always enjoyed spending time outside, whether it was in the garden, on the boat or weekend camping trips. She had an amazing sense of humor and playful spirit.
She loved to laugh and make people laugh. She loved simple times making memories with friends and family. She will truly be missed by all who knew her.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the family at Independence Bank (Frankfort) — Scotty Hockensmith Special Account.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Penn Memorial Baptist Church in Stamping Ground on Friday, October 22, 2021. Visitation with family and friends will be from 4-7 p.m. with the service beginning at 7 p.m. Brother Mike Napier will officiate the service along with Pastor Steven B. Smith.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
