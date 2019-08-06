Crystal McDonald Hudson, 54, wife of John Hudson, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 06, 2019. She was born in Groton, Connecticut, on Nov. 17, 1964, to George and Betty McDonald. She worked for the state of Kentucky as a budget analyst.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by her children, Christopher George (Holly) Moore, Frankfort, John Gatchel, Frankfort, Michelle Justice and Tina Justice, both of Somerset; her sister, Cynthia (Kenny) Brandenburg, Frankfort; her brothers, Roger (Debbie) McDonald, Frankfort, Richard (Rena) McDonald, Connecticut, Nathan (Kathy) McDonald, Frankfort, and Mark McDonald, Salvisa; her granddaughter, Ryan Moore; and her fur buddy, Macy.
Private services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kidney Foundation. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.