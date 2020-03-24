SHELBYVILLE — A graveside service for CSM (Ret.) Robert A. Baker, 75, husband of Linda Baker, will be at a later date at Sunset Memorial Gardens with friends and family invited. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Baker died Monday after a long battle with cancer.

