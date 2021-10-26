A celebration of life service for Curtis Bronston Robinson Jr., 43, will be 2 p.m. Saturday at the Ninevah Christian Church in Lawrenceburg. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Robinson died Sunday at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.  

