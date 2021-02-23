VERSAILLES — A family memorial service for Curtis Lee Langston, 72, husband of Pat Langston, will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care at UK Healthcare (bgcarenav.org) or Disabled American Veterans (dav.org). Online condolences may be made at www.clarklegacycenter.com. Langston died Monday.
