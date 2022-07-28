Curtis Morgan Kirk, 72, of Franklin County, Kentucky, died July 23, 2022. COVID quickly and mercifully ended his years-long struggle with Lewy Body Dementia with Parkinson’s.

Curtis' obit pic cropped.jpeg

Curtis M. Kirk

Born August 16, 1950, in Franklin County to Edward Franklin Kirk and Dorothy Lorraine Botkins Kirk, he grew up in Bridgeport helping his father farm, which included managing the historic Julian Farm. In 1982, Curtis won the Frankfort Jaycees’ Outstanding Young Farmer award. After marrying, he bought land on Harp Pike in Bald Knob, where he lived with his family and farmed 400 acres for many years.

To plant a tree in memory of Curtis Kirk as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription