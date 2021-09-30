Curtis Wayne Sanford, 43, passed away at his home in Waddy on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, April Sewell; son, Nathaniel Sanford; stepsons, Ronnie Payton-Sewell and Timothy, Adam, Michael, Jacob, and Billy Sewell; parents, Barry and Linda Sanford; sister, Sandra Moran; and nine grandchildren.

Born in Frankfort on July 21, 1978, Curtis graduated from Henry County High School and Rets Electronic Institute before going on to work as an electrician. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing, cooking, and playing with his grandchildren. He was a member of Pigeon Fork Baptist Church.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, October 4, at Rogers Funeral Home with visitation proceeding at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in the Sunset Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Curtis's memory be made to Gideons International or to the funeral home to assist with expenses. An online tribute as well as links for memorial contributions can be found at www.rogersfrankfort.com.

