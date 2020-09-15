Visitation for Curtiss Smith Vickers, 93, mother of Paul Vickers Sr., will be 10-11 a.m. Thursday at Rogers Funeral Home. A graveside service will immediately follow in the Frankfort Cemetery. Vickers died Monday.

 

To plant a tree in memory of Curtiss Vickers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

