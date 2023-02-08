LAWRENCEBURG — Services for CW5 (Ret) Joe Neal Wilkins, age 80, will be 1 p.m. Friday, February 10, 2023, at Sand Spring Baptist Church, 1616 Harrodsburg Road, Lawrenceburg. Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday at Sand Spring Baptist Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home.  

To plant a tree in memory of CW5 Wilkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

