Services for Cynthia “Cyndi” Mueller, 54 of Frankfort, wife of Mike Mueller, will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Visitation is from 9 a.m. until service time Monday. Online condolences may be made at prewitts.com. Mueller died Wednesday at UK Hospital.
To plant a tree in memory of Cynthia Mueller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Recommended for you
Load comments
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Today's e-Edition
Latest Local News
- German Bundesliga eyes Sept. 18 start for 2020-21 season
- Watching Sun Belt spikes, other states back off on reopening
- Bayern nears Sané signing as defender Kouassi arrives
- K-State launches diversity programs after football boycott
- Monmouth Park to open thoroughbred meet Friday with fans
- Death Cafes help ease grief, loss in the time of coronavirus
- Former FIFA candidate appeals to overturn Asian soccer vote
- Celeste to discuss artwork at Grand Theatre
Most Popular
Articles
- Frankfort man nabbed on child porn charges
- Schwartz remembered as talented baker, devoted family man
- Marshall Glenn Leach
- Frankfort man charged with attempted murder after throwing firework, shooting gun at man
- Charles Thomas Schwartz
- Frankfort rally draws hundreds seeking justice for Breonna Taylor
- Waldridge, May, Unger, Thompson, Whisman, Rosen, Strong, Carver advance in city commission race
- Mayoral candidates Haynes, Wilkerson earn spots in November general election
- Former state employee sentenced to 30 months for mail fraud, identity theft and theft of funds
- You Asked: What caused the hole in the bottom of the multimillion-dollar pedway at Kentucky State University?
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Editorial: Fiscal court is sending the wrong message on economic development (18)
- Letter: One very bad cop shouldn't turn us against all police officers (17)
- Letter: 'I am OK with venturing out as a man, not a member of the sheep family' (16)
- Jim Waters: COVID-19 relief to private schools will help public ones, too (9)
- Guest columnist: Writer should quit trying to divide and get to work for his community (9)
- Letter: Columnist seems 'disappointed we haven't had riots and looting' (8)
- Ken Carroll, son of Julian Carroll, files to seek his father's Senate District 7 seat as an independent (7)
- Guest columnist: School choice better than decades-old failed KERA, busing policies (6)
- Letter: Honest, open voting terrifies Republicans (6)
- Guest columnist: FPD continues to work on improving trust, community relations (6)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.