Services for Cynthia “Cyndi” Mueller, 54 of Frankfort, wife of Mike Mueller, will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Visitation is from 9 a.m. until service time Monday. Online condolences may be made at prewitts.com. Mueller died Wednesday at UK Hospital.
