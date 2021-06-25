Cynthia Lea Barton

Cynthia Lea Garrison Barton, age 68, passed away at home on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Memorial Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 3 p.m. with Rev. Marian Taylor officiating. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Cynthia was born in Edmond, Oklahoma, on August 28, 1952, to the late William Floyd Garrison and the late Marjorie Jo Barton. She earned an MS in Biology from Baylor. She was an RN with more than 35 years experience in nursing, information technology, and nursing informatics. In 2012, she earned a Master’s in Nursing Informatics from Duke. In her spare time, she most enjoyed gardening and photography.

She is survived by her siblings, Mark Garrison (Diane), Rhett Simmons, Jr., and Krystal Hatfield. She was also blessed with 10 nieces and nephews; 6 great-nieces; and her beloved dog, Mickey.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Dana Simmons.

Livestreaming of services will be available on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 2 p.m. via www.harrodbrothers.com/service-videos

Flowers are welcome and expressions of sympathy may be made to the North American Neuroendocrine Tumor Society (NANETS).

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

