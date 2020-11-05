Daisy Jane Perry 73, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Daisy was the daughter of the late Guy and Iris Dean Jones Perry and a member of First Assembly of God Frankfort. She was a former volunteer for Salvation Army.

Daisy will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Sherry Perry (Tim), Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, Bobbie Tate, Salvisa, Kentucky; son, William Horsley II (Julia), Frankfort, Kentucky; sister, Rosemary Alexander (George), Ohio; niece, Connie, Ohio; grandchildren, Anthony Horsley, Brian Perry (Cheryl), Doug Tate (Jennifer), John Tate (Candace), Paula Rowland, Josh Harper, Charles McBee, Dakota Hopewell, Mackenzie Hopewell, Dustin Perry (Krista), Josh Perry (Whitney), Ashley Woodward (Jesse); and 18 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Daisy was preceded in death by a sister, Cris Jackson; two brothers, Robert Perry and John Perry.

Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home has been entrusted with the service arrangements for Daisy. A funeral service will be held at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, with burial following at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be prior to the funeral service beginning at 11 a.m.

Pallbearers are Doug Tate, John Tate, Brian Tate, Anthony Horsley, Dustin Perry, Josh Perry, Josh Harper and Charles McBee.

Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence, share memories, on Daisy’s tribute page. at www.BlackburnandWard.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Daisy Perry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

