LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Daisy Watson Perry, 93, will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville. Masks are required in the funeral home. Interment will be in the Cropper Cemetery in Cropper. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Lawrenceburg United Methodist Church, 565 Carlton Drive, Lawrenceburg, KY 40342, or to the Cropper Baptist Church, 2164 Flood Road, Pleasureville, KY 40057. Condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com. Perry died Wednesday in Lawrenceburg. 

