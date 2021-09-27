Dale Fugate, 71, of Frankfort, formerly of Perry County, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021. He leaves behind his loving and devoted wife of 24 years, Terri K. Fugate; and daughters, Lisa Lynn Fugate (John Hibbard), Frankfort, and Jennifer M. Kettler (Matt), Richmond. 

Dale was preceded in death by his mother, Opal Campbell Fugate, and father, Burley Fugate of Rowdy; brothers, Don Fugate (Toni) of Lexington and Dana Fugate (Janet) of Hazard.

He is survived by one sister and three brothers, Doris Miller, Darrel Fugate, Dorvan Fugate and Denny Fugate, all from Perry County. Mr. Fugate also leaves behind a host of very special nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and neighbors.  

Mr. Fugate was a 1968 graduate of M.C. Napier High School of Perry County and a 1972 graduate of Eastern Kentucky University. Before graduating, he was hired by the Commonwealth of Kentucky, and spent his entire career working for the Auditor of Public Accounts. 

He served as the Director of the County Audit Division from 1985-1991 and retired from the state in 1999. Upon retirement, he worked for several CPA firms, most recently with Teddy Michael Prater CPA, PLLC. 

A gathering will be held to honor Dale’s life at the convenience of the family. LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Dale Fugate as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

