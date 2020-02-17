Dale Douglas Reed Hensley, age 26, passed away at home on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at noon with Bro. Steve Adams officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home 10 a.m. until noon service time on Wednesday.
Dale was born Nov. 29, 1993, in Sarasota, Florida. A 2012 graduate of Franklin County High School, he loved spending his high school career playing football. He worked for the KentuckysState government in landscape management.
Living by the motto, “it is what it is,” he had a free-spirit, bright smile, and goofy, loving heart. He was a special person to all who met him, and especially loved being a husband, daddy, brother, son, uncle and friend.
He is survived by his wife, Jessica Nicole Mills; parents, Junior Virgil Dale Hensley (Laura) and Reana Lee Rutherford Hensley (David Adams); children, Dale, Leon and Alan Hensley; and siblings, Jeff Smith (Erica), Michael Britton (Katie); Brandon Hensley and Autumn Spencer (Matt). He was also blessed with nieces, nephews and many great friends.
He was preceded in death by his baby girl, Trinity Faith Hensley.
Serving as pallbearers will be his former football teammates.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Franklin County High School Football Program.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
