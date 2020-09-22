No services for Dale R. Fulks, 64, are planned. Burial will be at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Fulks died Monday.
