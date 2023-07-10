Services for Dale Wethington, 71, will be 1 p.m. Thursday at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home, Liberty. Visitation is from 11-1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.mckinneybrown.com He died Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of Dale Wethington as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

