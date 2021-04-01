Arrangements for Dallas Edward "Eddie" Lewis, 57, boyfriend of Lisa Sweeney and father of Dallas R. Sams, are pending at Rogers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared at www.rogersfrankfort.com. Lewis died Thursday.

To plant a tree in memory of Dallas Lewis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

