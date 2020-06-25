Shelton.jpg

Dallas Marty Shelton

Services for Dallas Marty Shelton, 45, of Frankfort, will be held Sunday at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home at 3:30 pm. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. until service. He died Wednesday at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

A native of Frankfort, he spent his career working as general laborer and as a waiter in several different restaurants. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church.

Survivors include his mother, Wanda Richardson; and sister, Robin S. Paul, both of Frankfort; nephews, Zack Paul, Josh (Sarah) Paul, Trevor Collings, Nathanial Horn; nieces, Alli (Eddie) Horn, Nevaeh Collings, Madisyn and Madilynn Collings.

He was preceded in death by his father, Douglas Shelton.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association. LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit our website at www.ljtfuneralhome.com to leave the family messages of sympathy and condolences in this difficult time.

Social distancing and face coverings are strongly encouraged of all attendees as we prioritize your safety. 

To plant a tree in memory of Dallas Shelton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription