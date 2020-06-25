Services for Dallas Marty Shelton, 45, of Frankfort, will be held Sunday at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home at 3:30 pm. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. until service. He died Wednesday at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
A native of Frankfort, he spent his career working as general laborer and as a waiter in several different restaurants. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church.
Survivors include his mother, Wanda Richardson; and sister, Robin S. Paul, both of Frankfort; nephews, Zack Paul, Josh (Sarah) Paul, Trevor Collings, Nathanial Horn; nieces, Alli (Eddie) Horn, Nevaeh Collings, Madisyn and Madilynn Collings.
He was preceded in death by his father, Douglas Shelton.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association. LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit our website at www.ljtfuneralhome.com to leave the family messages of sympathy and condolences in this difficult time.
Social distancing and face coverings are strongly encouraged of all attendees as we prioritize your safety.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.