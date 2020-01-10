Damon Lee Crutcher, age 55, passed away in New York on Dec. 3, 2019. A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Country Place Jamboree, 60 Old Sheep Pen Road, Frankfort, Kentucky, open to all friends to share in his love of music. Arrangements for his cremation and graveside service are under the direction of LeCompte-Johnson-Taylor Funeral Home. The Rev. Phil Case will officiate a private graveside service for the family at the Bagdad Cemetery.
Damon was born in Frankfort on June 15, 1964, to the late Hugh and Patricia Crutcher of Frankfort. He graduated from Western Hills High School, attended Eastern Kentucky University and the University of Kentucky and worked as a civil engineer.
Damon is survived by his wife, Irina Boyko; and stepdaughter, Ekaterina Boyko of Moscow, Russia; stepsons, Elijah Gable of Florida and Jacob Gable (Krissy) of California; siblings, Anne Wolf (Gary) and Greta Crutcher-Collins (Jim) both of Frankfort; nieces, Lauren Hudson (Brent) of Lawrenceburg, Lindsey Wolf-Faesy (Shana) of Frankfort, Kalyn Collins (Justin) of Lexington; nephew, William Collins of Cincinnati; and a great-nephew, Ashton Hudson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Roy Lee and Margaret Rice and John and Mazie Crutcher, all of Frankfort.
