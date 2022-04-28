Dan Allen Franks, age 84, of Frankfort, passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Frankfort Care & Rehabilitation in Frankfort. A Fayette County native, he was born November 19, 1937, to the late Guy and Cleora Grace (Lee) Franks.
He was united in marriage to Beulah (Wiley) Franks on July 30, 1977. He was a veteran of the United States Army and a 1990 retiree of IBM. He was a member of Camp Pleasant Baptist Church.
Dan was a loving husband and father. He enjoyed being with his family and watching the Kentucky Wildcats play basketball.
In addition to his loving wife, Dan is survived by his daughters, Paula Franks Meyer (Steve) of Frankfort, Donna Franks Williams of Willisburg; stepson, David Wright (Ora) of Katy, Texas; two grandchildren, Meredith Lawrence (Aaron) of Frankfort, grandson, Jared Dan Hendrix (Destiny) of Danville; and nieces, Judy Penn, Wanda Brawner, Deborah Jamison, Sheri Parris and Susan Hancock.
Besides his parents, Dan was preceded in death by his brother, John Franks; his sisters, Helen Tracy, Sue Tracey, Jane Robinette and Shirley Jamison.
Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Chaplain Adam Standiford officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time on Tuesday.
Serving as pallbearers will be David Wright, Steve Meyer, Doug Howell, Robert Cinnamon, Jared Dan Hendrix and Frank Smith.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the caregivers at Frankfort Care and Rehabilitation and to Bluegrass Care Navigators for the compassion and care they provided Dan.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home and Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Dan Franks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
