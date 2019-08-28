VERSAILLES — Services for Dan Stone, 61, husband of Brenda Stone, will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home. Stone died Tuesday.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription