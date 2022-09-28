Services for Danial Chase Griffith, 25, will be planned for a later date. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Griffith died Monday, Sept. 26.

To plant a tree in memory of Danial Griffith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

