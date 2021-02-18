LEXINGTON — Services for Daniel Andrew Gold, 52, will be 2 p.m. Monday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Gold died Wednesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Daniel Gold as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

