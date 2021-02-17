Services for Daniel Bentley, 94, husband of Linda Bentley, will be 11 a.m. Friday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Bentley died Wednesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Daniel Bentley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

