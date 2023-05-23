Daniel E. Brewer, 78, went to our Heavenly Father on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at noon at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 25, 2023, from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home in Frankfort, Kentucky.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Most of all he enjoyed spending his time outdoors and he will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandpa. He spent his time growing a huge garden full of vegetables, and he loved to hunt and fish.

