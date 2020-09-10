Daniel Mutchler, age 42, of Frankfort, died on Sept. 7, 2020.
Daniel was born in 1978 on July 6, in Junction City, Kansas.
He is survived by his wife, Rebekah Mutchler; and his daughter, Maddilyn Mutchler; as well as his mother, Joanne Pryor (David) of Mount Washington; his father, David Anderson and stepmother, Denise Boyd of Junction City, Kansas; and his sister, Charla Mutchler and niece, Bella Barkley of Frankfort, Kentucky.
Mr. Mutchler was employed by WeCare Medical LLC, serving as a regional sales manager. He was known for having a sharp wit and a captivating smile along with a boisterous laugh that was contagious.
He was a die-hard fan of the Michigan Wolverines, especially for their football team. He attended Highlands Community College in Highlands, Kansas, where he played football. He also attended Sullivan College in Lexington, where he received a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.
Danny will be missed by his family and many friends. He had a big heart and loved children and always stood up for those too weak to defend themselves. He fiercely loved his family and cherished opportunities to be together.
A Celebration of Life is being scheduled to be held at The Foundry.
Urn Bearers will be Nathan Sanford, Dustin Hockensmith, Daniel Downey, Randy Cummins, TJ McDonald, Dave Forman, Bo Rowland, Mike Johnson, Mick Marshall, Nick Marshall, Devon Rowland, Brandon Wood, Justin Wood, Nick Synder and Tyler Hockensmith.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Go Fund Me web page set up in his honor and as a memorial.
Arrangements are under the direction of Rogers Funeral Home. An online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com.
