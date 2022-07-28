LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Daniel Ray Tipton, 81, husband of Donna Cox Tipton, will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, with Pastor Mike Butler officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home. Tipton died Thursday, July 28.

To plant a tree in memory of Daniel Tipton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription