LAWRENCEBURG — Private graveside services will be held for Daniel Ray Woford, 69, at Hebron Cemetery in Anderson County. Arrangements are being handled by the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Woford died Saturday, Feb. 13, at Bradford Square Nursing Home in Frankfort.
