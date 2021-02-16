LAWRENCEBURG — Private graveside services will be held for Daniel Ray Woford, 69, at Hebron Cemetery in Anderson County. Arrangements are being handled by the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Woford died Saturday, Feb. 13, at Bradford Square Nursing Home in Frankfort.

To plant a tree in memory of Daniel Woford as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription