A graveside service for Danielle J.C. Harris, 44, fiancé of Heather Mackey, will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Frankfort. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until the time of service Wednesday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, Frankfort.  Online condolences may be made to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Harris died Thursday, May 4.

To plant a tree in memory of Danielle Harris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

