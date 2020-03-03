Services for Danny Coomer, 69, will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Westview Baptist Church, 1443 Louisville Road. A fellowship meal will follow the service. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Coomer died Monday.

