LAWRENCEBURG — Services Danny Howard Young, 74, husband of Linda Young, will be 1 p.m. Friday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be noon until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Young died Monday.

To plant a tree in memory of Danny Young as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

