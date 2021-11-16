Danny Thomas Jackson, 75, husband of Marilyn Aubrey Jackson for 53 years, passed away on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. He was born in Shelbyville on May 26, 1946, to the late Estill and Della Cinnamond Jackson.

Danny retired from LRC as a Senior Systems Consultant. He was a graduate of Franklin County High School class of 1964 and attended Eastern Kentucky University.

Danny enjoyed running and golfing, and was a die-hard University of Kentucky fan. He was a loving husband and father.

In addition to his wife, Marilyn, he is survived by his son, Keith Gordon Jackson (Leslie McWhorter), Frankfort; and his sister, Evelyn Bradley (Robert), Florida.

No services are planned at this time. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators or St Jude Children’s Hospital. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription