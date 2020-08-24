Danny L. Goins, 81, of Paducah, passed away at 5:41 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Goins was the Deputy Commissioner of Department of Employment Services of Kentucky, of the Baptist faith, a member of American Legion Post 3 and a Veteran of the Air Force.
He is survived by his daughter, Danna (Goins) Bearden Duncan and husband Jake of Paducah; one grandson, Tyler (Kristin) Bearden; two bonus grandchildren, Ford Duncan, Sydney Duncan; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia L. Goins; son, Teddy Jo Goins; parents, Mary (Birchfield) Goins and Edgar Goins; two brothers, “J Boy” Goins, David Goins.
There will be no visitation or service held at this time due to COVID-19.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
