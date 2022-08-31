HORSE BRANCH — Danny Lee Gallion, 76, of Horse Branch, Kentucky, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born October 31, 1945, in Jenkins, Kentucky, to the late Carl Eugene Gallion Sr. and Lucille Mae Blizzard Gallion.

Gallion, Danny Lee Photo.jpg

Danny Lee Gallion

Mr. Gallion retired from Honeywell (Bendix) and was of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and spending time spoiling the grandbabies.

To send flowers to the family of Danny Gallion, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Sep 4
Funeral Service
Sunday, September 4, 2022
2:00PM
William L. Danks Funeral Home
222 N. Lafayette Street - P.O. Box 407
Beaver Dam, KY 42320
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Sep 4
Visitation
Sunday, September 4, 2022
3:00PM-7:00PM
William L. Danks Funeral Home
222 N. Lafayette Street - P.O. Box 407
Beaver Dam, KY 42320
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription