On Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 we will be celebrating the life of Danny Mutchler at The Foundry in downtown Frankfort. During these unprecedented times, we kindly ask that only close friends and family stop by The Foundry anytime between 2-6 p.m. Masks are required.
For those who wish to convey their love and support from the safety of their own homes, please find Danny's GoFundMe page at https://gf.me/u/yxaf5n.
Following The Foundry, we will gather on the Old Capitol lawn to share stories of Danny at 6 p.m. until we run out of stories to tell, if that's possible. Please bring your own food, chairs, and masks, and be mindful to maintain social distancing. Please also bring your memories and photos of Danny to share.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the above GoFund me page. We love you all and even if you cannot be with us in person to celebrate this amazing man, know we feel your love and support. Please also share photos and stories at www.rogersfrankfort.com for all to remember Danny and all the memories he has given us.
