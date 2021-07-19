Danny Ray Clark Jr., husband of Jill Hall Clark, passed away in Los Angeles, California, on July 9, 2021 at the age of 52.

Danny was born in Frankfort on February 8, 1969, to Danny Ray Clark Sr. and the late Dorothy Lee Clark. A graduate of Frankfort High School, Danny worked as General Manager for Bill Collins Ford Lincoln of Louisville and Mann Toyota, owner and mortgage broker for American Business Lenders, and owner of Alpha Mail. He spent time living in Maineville, Ohio, and Frankfort, Louisville, Wilmore and Van Lear, Kentucky.

Danny greatly enjoyed spending time with his family and his boxer Cooper. Black Friday fun with his siblings and children was one of his favorite traditions. In his free time he could be found fishing, building drones, driving around in his Excursion, and playing cards. He will be remembered for being the master of cold calls and for how he loved to make people laugh.

Those he leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife Jill and father Danny Sr.; daughters, Alyson Kathryn Clark and Isabel Grace Clark; sons, William "Joseph" Clark (Brittany), Micah Jacob Clark and Cash Alexander Clark; step-son, Mark Crump; sister, Michelle Starkweather (Steve); brothers, Jason Clark (Tara) and Joshua Clark (Niesah); grandchildren, Kadence and Kendall McCormick and Kennedy Clark; and the Dickers family.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy, and a son, Logan Wyatt Clark.

Services will be held at Rogers Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Wednesday with burial following in the Frankfort Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday.

Pallbearers will be William "Joseph" Clark, Micah Clark, Jason Clark, Joshua Clark, Steve Starkweather, Troy Redmon, Steve Redmon and Jesse Redmon.

Honorary bearers will be Danny Clark Sr., Bill May, Mark Crump, Tony Clark, Lowell Mitchell and Allen Redmon.

Contributions in Danny's memory are suggested to the Franklin County Humane Society. An online tribute can be found at rogersfrankfort.com.

