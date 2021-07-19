Danny Ray Clark Jr., husband of Jill Hall Clark, passed away in Los Angeles, California, on July 9, 2021 at the age of 52.
Danny was born in Frankfort on February 8, 1969, to Danny Ray Clark Sr. and the late Dorothy Lee Clark. A graduate of Frankfort High School, Danny worked as General Manager for Bill Collins Ford Lincoln of Louisville and Mann Toyota, owner and mortgage broker for American Business Lenders, and owner of Alpha Mail. He spent time living in Maineville, Ohio, and Frankfort, Louisville, Wilmore and Van Lear, Kentucky.
Danny greatly enjoyed spending time with his family and his boxer Cooper. Black Friday fun with his siblings and children was one of his favorite traditions. In his free time he could be found fishing, building drones, driving around in his Excursion, and playing cards. He will be remembered for being the master of cold calls and for how he loved to make people laugh.
Those he leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife Jill and father Danny Sr.; daughters, Alyson Kathryn Clark and Isabel Grace Clark; sons, William "Joseph" Clark (Brittany), Micah Jacob Clark and Cash Alexander Clark; step-son, Mark Crump; sister, Michelle Starkweather (Steve); brothers, Jason Clark (Tara) and Joshua Clark (Niesah); grandchildren, Kadence and Kendall McCormick and Kennedy Clark; and the Dickers family.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy, and a son, Logan Wyatt Clark.
Services will be held at Rogers Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Wednesday with burial following in the Frankfort Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday.
Pallbearers will be William "Joseph" Clark, Micah Clark, Jason Clark, Joshua Clark, Steve Starkweather, Troy Redmon, Steve Redmon and Jesse Redmon.
Honorary bearers will be Danny Clark Sr., Bill May, Mark Crump, Tony Clark, Lowell Mitchell and Allen Redmon.
Contributions in Danny's memory are suggested to the Franklin County Humane Society. An online tribute can be found at rogersfrankfort.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.