Danny Sherrill McBeath, 74, of Louisville (formerly of Russell County), died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at the Lyndon Wood Healthcare facility in Louisville. He was born June 15, 1945, in Russell County to the late William and Anna Fox McBeath.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force having served in the Vietnam War.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Leona McBeath; brothers, Rosonald, Bobby, Donald McBeath; and nephew, Ronnie Lee McBeath.
Survivors include two children, Shawn (Keli) McBeath, Louisville, Shannon (Bryan) Dolfi, Groveland, Florida; four grandchildren, Bailee Hodelka, Riley McBeath, Emersyn Dolfi and Brynn Dolfi.
Funeral service for Danny McBeath will be Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at 1 p.m. (CT) at the Bernard Funeral Home Chapel.
Visitation is 11 a.m. until funeral time at 1 p.m.
Interment is in the Russell Springs City Cemetery with full military honors by the Russell County Honor Guard.
Bernard Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.