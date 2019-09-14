Danny Sherrill McBeath, 74, of Louisville (formerly of Russell County), died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at the Lyndon Wood Healthcare facility in Louisville. He was born June 15, 1945, in Russell County to the late William and Anna Fox McBeath.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force having served in the Vietnam War. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Leona McBeath; brothers Rosonald, Bobby and Donald McBeath; and nephew, Ronnie Lee McBeath.
Survivors include two children, Shawn (Keli) McBeath, Louisville, and Shannon (Bryan) Dolfi, Groveland, Florida; four grandchildren, Bailee Hodelka, Riley McBeath, Emersyn Dolfi and Brynn Dolfi.
Funeral service for Danny McBeath will be Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at 1 p.m. CT at the Bernard Funeral Home Chapel.
Visitation 11 a.m. until funeral time at 1 p.m.
Interment in the Russell Springs City Cemetery with full military honors by the Russell County Honor Guard.
Bernard Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.