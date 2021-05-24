Services for Danny Sizemore, 68, husband of Joyce Sizemore, will be 3 p.m. Friday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Sizemore died Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of Danny Sizemore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

