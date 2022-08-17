Services for Danny Lynn Slattery, 67, brother of Janice Ritchie, will be noon Friday, Aug. 19, in the chapel at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Rogers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Slattery died Aug. 3.

To plant a tree in memory of Danny Slattery as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

