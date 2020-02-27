Private services for Danny West, 68, will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. West died Feb. 14.
Recommended for you
Load comments
Thank you for Reading!
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Today's e-Edition
Latest Local News
- Senior-heavy lineup lifts No. 8 N.C. State over Syracuse
- Littles scores 18 to lead North Alabama over NJIT 72-65
- Jones lifts UNC Asheville past High Point 80-76
- LaRose carries Sacred Heart past St. Francis Brooklyn 73-63
- Nowell scores 32 to carry UALR over Louisiana-Monroe 79-63
- Phillips lifts UNC-Wilmington over Drexel 76-65
- Catto leads Florida Gulf Coast over Jacksonville 73-67
- Washington's triple-double leads Iona over Canisius 86-65
Most Popular
Articles
- C. Michael Davenport, Frankfort developer, dies at 61
- Bus driver praised after alleged drunk driver hits Franklin County Schools bus
- Kentucky State University student's death under investigation
- 'Save your own damn bridge'; Non-profit says Broadway Bridge can be salvaged
- Letter: 'Skinny jeans,' pajama pants display a cheap message
- ALDI says Frankfort store will open in April
- County passes resolution in support of U.S. and state constitutions rather than Second Amendment specifically
- Steve Stewart: Sad news on a beautiful day
- Coming soon: Two-way West Main Street
- Man pleads guilty to stealing motorized cart
Images
Videos
Commented
- Chanda Veno: Feeling like a criminal at the gates of Walmart (13)
- Letter: Hey, Democrats, is this the best you've got? (10)
- Guest columnist: Cost-of-living increase needed to help state workers keep pace with inflation (7)
- Developer estimates Parcels B and C will generate $30 million in tax revenue for city, county (7)
- Guest columnist: Placating Tanglewood will add another year until reservoir replacement (6)
- Guest columnists: Why won't health advocates leave the vaping industry alone? (5)
- Letter: 'Skinny jeans,' pajama pants display a cheap message (5)
- Cyber Crimes Unit investigation leads to more than 300 charges against two Frankfort men (5)
- Letter: Candidate should wait until he is old enough to run (4)
- Letter: Hey, Republicans, is Trump the best you've got? (4)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.