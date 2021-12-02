Graveside services for Daphne Taylor, 52, will be 2:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be noon-2 p.m. Friday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared at www.harrodbrothers.com. Taylor died Monday.

To plant a tree in memory of Daphne Taylor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

