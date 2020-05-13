LAWRENCEBURG — Private services for Daphney Jane Shifflet Hardin, 44, wife of Scott Hardin, will be observed. Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Hardin died Tuesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Daphney Hardin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

