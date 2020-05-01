Deaton, Darin photo compressed.jpg

Darin Chalmer Deaton

Darin Chalmer Deaton, 52, husband of Andra S. Deaton, died Apr. 29, 2020, at his residence in Lexington, Kentucky. 

A native of Lexington, Kentucky, he was the son of Henrietta C. Deaton and the late Elmer Dean Deaton. 

Mr. Deaton was a document processor for the Kentucky Retirement Systems. He attended the University of Kentucky with a degree in Business and Office Technology and served as an athletic trainer while attending UK. 

His interests included UK sports, especially football, NASCAR and professional golf. He enjoyed studying history. He was a member of Porter Memorial Baptist Church, and was involved with several organizations including the Madison County Civil War Roundtable, Central Kentucky World War II Roundtable, and the Filson Historical Society, and the University of Kentucky K Club. 

Survivors, other than his wife and mother, include a daughter, Makenna Deaton; three brothers, David Deaton, Stephen (Michelle) Deaton and Scott Deaton; three nieces, Mia Deaton, Talia Deaton and Kayla Skaggs; and one nephew, Christian Skaggs. 

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Contributions are suggested to Forward Together, c/o Porter Memorial Baptist Church, 4300 Nicholasville Road, Lexington, KY 40515 or the Lexington Humane Society, 1600 Old Frankfort Pike, Lexington, KY 40504. 

Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Road, Lexington, Kentucky, is handling arrangements.

