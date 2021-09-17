Darlene Hawkins Stoeckle, age 87, passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021. Services will be held at The Church of the Ascension on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at 1 p.m. with The Rev. Peter Doddema officiating. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. 

Darlene was born in Elyria, Ohio, on November 18, 1933, to the late Arthur Elmer Miller and Mayme Mitchell Miller. She moved to Frankfort with her late husband, Earl E. Hawkins, Jr., and three daughters in 1968, and worked for Roberts Jewelry Store for nearly 20 years.

She especially enjoyed assisting the last-minute shoppers during the rush of Christmas Eve (you know who you are.) Darlene loved working with her hands from cooking and baking to sewing and crafting, even gardening flowers and vegetables.

She enjoyed time spent living and pontooning on Elk Lake before moving back to Frankfort. Family was most important to Darlene, and she always made a warm and welcoming home to all. She will be remembered for her caring and pleasant nature, always greeting everyone she met with her beautiful smile. 

She is survived by her husband, Albin E. Stoeckle; daughters, Deborah Winkle, Cindy Hampton (Scott), and Jennifer Owada (Sam); grandchildren, Bryan E. Winkle (Alena), Benjamin S. Hampton (Eric Christensen), and Cory H. Wilkins (Beau); great-grandchildren, Eden Winkle, Eli Winkle, Ezra Winkle, and Griffin Wilkins; and sister-in-law, Judy Berry. She was also blessed with her beloved pet companion, Chloe. 

In addition to her parents and first husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Shirley Miller; and son-in-law, Barry Winkle. 

Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends. 

Due to the resurgence of COVID, there will be no visitation prior to or following the service, and attendees are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. This pandemic has robbed us of many months of our lives and now of our Mother.

Please get vaccinated, wear your mask, and protect those you know and love and the ones you don’t know — they are someone’s loved ones too. 

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to The Church of the Ascension or L.I.F.E. House for Animals. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

